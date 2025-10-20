Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyIndustrialInvestmentLeasingLogistics

Sirius buys €44m Bavaria business park from Deka 

20 Oct 2025 | 10:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset is anchored by Excelitas 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Male, Man

Sirius RE buys £16m Bedford business park

6 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Sirius acquires business park in northern Germany

16 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Transportation

P3 buys Bavaria logistics asset from VIB 

16 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Sirius sells €30m business park near Frankfurt 

30 May 2025
Read