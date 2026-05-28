NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyIndustrialInvestmentLeasing

Sirius buys €50m defence-led German industrial asset

28 May 2026 | 07:39 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm secures 58,000 sq m business park in Fulda

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Armored, Military, Tank

Defence tech growth reshapes European real estate demand

11 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Sirius inks €93m deal for German defence scheme

31 Mar 2026
Read
Airport, Road, Aircraft

German defence property window open until 2030

18 Mar 2026
Read
Machine, Motor, Engine

Defence spending to drive "smart logistics" investment

11 Mar 2026
Read