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Self-storageAlternativesEast MidlandsEast of EnglandInvestmentLogisticsLondonUK & Ireland

Sirius expands UK self-storage portfolio

25 Jun 2026 | 07:35 | London | by May Agaran

Firm acquires trio of self-storage development sites in Bedfordshire, Leicestershire and London

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