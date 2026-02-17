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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentLogistics

Sirius raises €88m in capital for German acquisitions

17 Feb 2026 | 07:54 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm is in exclusivity for two defence-related opportunities totalling €130m

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