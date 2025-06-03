Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyUK & Ireland

Sirius Real Estate appoints strategic defence adviser

3 Jun 2025 | 07:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Retired general Angus Fay joins as demand for defence-related real estate set to rise

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Vail Williams appoints new managing partner

2 Jun 2025
Read

Native Land adds director to commercial development team

29 May 2025
Read

P-Three hires restaurant and placemaking consultant

29 May 2025
Read

Knight Frank promotes capital markets veteran to global role 

22 May 2025
Read