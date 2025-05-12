Advanced Search

LogisticsRegenerationResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Site of proposed £750m Yorkshire power plant prepped for sale

12 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Plot was previously on the market in 2021

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Campus

Scarborough unveils plans for next phase of Thorpe Park Leeds

7 May 2025
Read

Investec lends £17m for industrial portfolio deal

29 Apr 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

£64m West Yorkshire logistics project approved

24 Apr 2025
Read
Animal, Antelope, Impala

South African investor springs £220m box sale

22 Apr 2025
Read