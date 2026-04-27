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"Sitting on the sidelines” poses greatest risk for real estate

27 Apr 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

High-quality assets matter more in portfolios amid volatility and geopolitical noise, says PGIM

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