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ResidentialUK & IrelandInvestmentPolicy & Regulation

Six arrested in Serious Fraud Office investigation into Home REIT

15 Jan 2026 | 07:02 | London | by Alexander Peace

Searches conducted at seven sites as new bribery and fraud investigation launched

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