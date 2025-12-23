Six sites that could reignite London’s building boom

RegenerationUK & IrelandResidential
23 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
The regeneration schemes to look out for in 2026
Wary investors look to data centres to break UK’s IPO deadlock
Feldberg Capital eyes £200m central London office fund
Newcore funds secure backing from local government pension giant
The great disconnect: micro-metrics vs macro-realities
Spanish protests another reminder of regulatory risk in European residential
Invesco appoints duo to senior European roles
Fora expands footprint at Landsec’s Paddington asset
Maslow backs Southwark mixed-use scheme with £238m loan
Henley’s revised Fulham wharf development plans approved
Activist investor urges Big Yellow to sell
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools