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ResidentialUK & IrelandCommunity & Social Housing

Sixth Street backs housing association in £1bn affordable living play

20 Apr 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, David Hatcher

Park Properties has a pipeline of 4,000 homes

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