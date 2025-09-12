Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeOfficePortugal

Sixth Street secures €80m refinancing for Lisbon office campus

12 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Chris Borland

Portuguese bank provides loan

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Spire, Steeple, Building

Aera Capital and Värde team up for €150m debut Nordics credit deal

4 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Pallas deploys $70m from new fund within weeks amid strong demand

9 Sep 2025
Read

Global Holdings secures £290m green loan

2 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Alternative Income REIT secures £41m HSBC refinancing

3 Sep 2025
Read