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OfficeContinental EuropePortugalInvestment

Sixth Street seeks buyer for €150m Lisbon office portfolio

7 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon

Collection of 15 offices located in 80,000 sq m campus on outskirts of Portuguese capital

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