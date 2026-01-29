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OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsRegeneration

Skanska and Entra invest €157m in Oslo office scheme

29 Jan 2026 | 07:03 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Joint venture to redevelop and expand existing buildings at former industrial site

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