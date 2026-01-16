NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenOfficeRetailDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Skanska buys Stockholm site for €120m mixed-use development

16 Jan 2026 | 17:14 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project comprises multi-family homes, offices and green spaces

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Skanska snaps up €44m Stockholm site 

22 Jun 2023
Read