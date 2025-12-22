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ResidentialContinental EuropeNordicsDevelopmentInvestment

Skanska invests €20m in Trondheim resi project

22 Dec 2025 | 12:01 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Commitment is for first phase of two-building development

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