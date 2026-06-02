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ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPoland

Skanska invests €33m in third phase of Warsaw resi scheme

2 Jun 2026 | 15:08 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

156 apartments will be built across three buildings

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