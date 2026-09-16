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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPoland

Skanska launches first phase of Kraków office project

16 Sep 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Initial investment is around €66m

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