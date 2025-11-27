Green Street News - Homepage
PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingNordicsSweden

Skanska names finance chief

27 Nov 2025 | 07:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Pontus Winqvist replaces Jonas Rickberg

