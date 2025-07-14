Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordics

Skanska signs €89m deal to build Finnish chocolate factory

14 Jul 2025 | 14:19 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Construction contract inked with food company Fazer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Skanska to build €43m Oslo student scheme

3 Nov 2023
Read
City, Cityscape, Urban

Skanska invests €58m in Finnish resi project 

14 Dec 2022
Read