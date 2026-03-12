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OfficeLeasingScotlandUK & Ireland

Sky takes 26,000 sq ft Glasgow office

12 Mar 2026 | 13:00 | London | by May Agaran

Media and telecommunications firm is moving to 55 Douglas Street

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