Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Slate acquires €100m German grocery portfolio 

2 Oct 2025 | 08:01 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Assets leased to major grocery and everyday goods distributors 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tikehau and Captiva buy German retail portfolio in sale and leaseback

30 Sep 2025
Read
Person, Clothing, Footwear

Tristan finds buyer for €120m Italian shopping centre portfolio

29 Sep 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Eversheds Sutherland bolsters German real estate practice

23 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ardian and Rockfield secure €550m financing for PBSA strategy

22 Sep 2025
Read