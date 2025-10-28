Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Ares and Slate join forces for largest-ever Polish retail park deal

28 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

€300m+ purchase marks Toronto-headquartered Slate's entry into the country

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Hamburg Commercial Bank on starting fresh in a new cycle

28 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Ares’ GLP joins forces with Canadian giant for €1.5bn European logistics push

24 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Aviva Investors’ head of European funds – “We’ll have €1bn to invest next year”

21 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for retail specialist CC Real

21 Oct 2025
Read