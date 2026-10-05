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RetailContinental EuropeNordics

Slate snaps up €250m Oslo retail park portfolio

5 Oct 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Amy Finch, Julie Cruz

Toronto-headquartered investor entered the Nordics in 2021

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