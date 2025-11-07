Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentLeasingNordics

Slättö enters Danish logistics market 

7 Nov 2025 | 07:35 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm acquires two assets for first investment 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Tokoro enters European logistics market with €20m acquisition 

8 Oct 2025
Read
Neighborhood, City, Urban

Danish specialist sets sights on €400m resi fund

6 Oct 2025
Read
Harbor, Pier, Water

Blackstone markets €140m Danish portfolio

3 Oct 2025
Read

Danish pension fund targets €200m European logistics investment

8 Sep 2025
Read