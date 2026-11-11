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LogisticsContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenDevelopmentInvestment

Slättö to develop €55m Stockholm airport logistics hub

11 Nov 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Harri Thomas

Site to serve as new gateway for DHL Express in Sweden

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