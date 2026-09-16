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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingNordicsSweden

SLP acquires €45m Gothenburg shed

16 Sep 2026 | 07:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transport service provider DSV leases back property

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