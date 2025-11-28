Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingNordicsSweden

SLP buys €100m Swedish logistics portfolio

28 Nov 2025 | 15:41 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Sale-and-leaseback deal with DSV comprises four assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Advertisement, Car, Transportation

Verdion acquires Cologne factory for €95m logistics scheme

28 Nov 2025
Read

Feldberg kicks off €100m Berlin life sciences campus project

28 Nov 2025
Read
Symbol, Mailbox, Text

VGP and Areim's joint venture agrees €509m European logistics acquisition

28 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Axa IM Alts’ European logistics fund issues €500m green bond

27 Nov 2025
Read