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Senior livingDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Social Housing REIT diversifies with £108m senior living deal

17 Jun 2026 | 07:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

The portfolio comprises 1,907 senior living rental flats and 256 housing manager flats

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