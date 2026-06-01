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FinancingCommunity & Social HousingCorporatePeopleResidentialUK & Ireland

Social Housing REIT secures £30m Barclays loan

1 Jun 2026 | 07:48 | London | by May Agaran

Group announces departure of investment manager Atrato Partner’s managing director Adrian D’Enrico

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