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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingCorporatePolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Social Housing REIT's top tenant secures housing compliance rating

11 Jun 2026 | 10:45 | London | by May Agaran

Inclusion Housing granted G2 V2 status

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