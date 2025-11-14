Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceIndustrialTechnology

Société de la Tour Eiffel to develop deep tech hub with iXcampus

14 Nov 2025 | 16:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Flagship Paris project comprises offices, business premises and clean rooms 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Société de la Tour Eiffel sells office near Paris

12 Jul 2024
Read
280-282 Boulevard Saint-Germain, Paris 7th, France

CNP Assurances and AEW close to offloading €120m Paris office

11 Jul 2024
Read
21-23 Rue de la Ville-l'Évêque, Paris 8th, France

€100m+ Paris office close to changing hands

11 Jul 2024
Read
12 Rue Auber, Paris 9th, France

Société de la Tour Eiffel confirms €31m Paris asset sale

4 Jul 2024
Read