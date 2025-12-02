Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyGlobalInvestmentItalyLondonM&AMiddle EastNetherlandsSpainSwitzerlandUK & IrelandUnited States

Sofidy and Tikehau Investment Management plan merger

2 Dec 2025 | 07:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Finalisation expected in Q1 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Shop, Shopping Mall, Person

Wereldhave and Sofidy team up for €150m Dutch mall

26 May 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

French fund swoops for £29m Manchester office

8 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Tikehau and BlueRock launch Berlin resi joint venture

1 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

French fund expands UK holdings with first retail park deal

30 Apr 2025
Read