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OfficeLeasingSouth WestUK & Ireland

Softbank-owned tech firm plugs into new Bristol HQ

16 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Deal to be one of city’s largest lettings in last 12 months

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