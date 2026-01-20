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FundraisingContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyPortugalRetailSpain

Sonae Sierra and Hahn team up for €600m retail fund

20 Jan 2026 | 12:01 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The vehicle will invest in grocery-anchored assets in southern Europe

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