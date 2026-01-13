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OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyRetailInvestment

Sonar confirms Berlin mixed-use acquisition from UBS

13 Jan 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Topas Arkade comprises office and retail space

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