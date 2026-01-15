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FinancingUK & IrelandAlternativesHealthcareResidentialInvestment

Patron lands £210m care homes financing deal

15 Jan 2026 | 08:12 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Loan from Song Capital is secured against 11 of Hamberley’s freehold care homes

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