PeopleMiddle EastUK & IrelandUnited StatesCorporateFundraising
20 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Robin Marriott
Capital advisory firm plans to follow up with an office in the city
Sousou Connect makes Dubai hire
GravityCo plans pivot to property ownership with £100m portfolio target
Why you can’t generate alpha without AI
Poundland’s suitor: who is Martin Property Group?
Green light for Cambridge Science Park’s phased expansion
Softcat signs 75,000 sq ft prelet for new Maidenhead HQ
Vengrove launches fund for private investors
Q+A: Patrizia on why UK residential is one of the world’s most attractive investment markets
Newmark weighs options for new Manchester HQ
Hughes on property: the UK’s built environment industry must step up
GIC managing director departs
Colliers accused of “staggering” overvaluation of two residential schemes
British Land and GIC agree sale of 50% stake in £700m Broadgate development
The real estate sectors most – and least – at risk from AI
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Bidders vie for £175m Scottish mall
Universal Music launches search for 180,000 sq ft London HQ
Pretium expands outside US with acquisition of London-based investment manager
Rothesay completes £422m City office purchase
Unilever eyes Fleet Street move