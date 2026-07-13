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RetailContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

South African REIT Vukile enters Italy with €115m deal

13 Jul 2026 | 16:08 | London | by Julie Cruz

Listed company buys shopping centres in Turin, Padua and Naples

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