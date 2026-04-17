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OfficeLondonSouth EastUK & IrelandDevelopmentLeasing

South East grade A office vacancy hits all-time low

17 Apr 2026 | 15:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Demand patterns have resulted in a critical shortage of availability, says Knight Frank

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