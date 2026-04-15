NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationSouth EastUK & Ireland

Southampton student housing portfolio up for grabs

15 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

£25m+ portfolio of three schemes brought to market through BNP Paribas RE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Harrison Street to launch €150m German student portfolio sale

14 Oct 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

HSAM Europe fund exits €172m Spanish student housing portfolio

6 Oct 2026
Read
Grass, Plant, Building

Nido sells €80m Portuguese student housing portfolio

14 Sep 2026
Read

TPG and Madison team up for German student housing platform

7 Aug 2026
Read