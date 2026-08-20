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LogisticsCanadaContinental EuropeIndustrialInvestmentTorontoUK & Ireland

Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate's new €500m industrial JV

20 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott, Chris Borland

Platform to target multi-let logistics opportunities

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