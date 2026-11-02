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InvestmentUK & IrelandPolicy & RegulationRegeneration

Sovereign wealth tax shake-up: how much will it cost?

2 Nov 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Alexander Peace

£31bn sector at risk from government’s taxation consultation

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