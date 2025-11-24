S&P Global downgrades PBB outlook to negative

FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyUnited States
24 Nov 2025 | 15:05 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny
Rating agency concerned about risks emerging from US exit
Azores hotel project secures €20m financing
Moda and Aermont plot £200m Battersea scheme
Q+A: L&G’s IPIF managers on capital flows, international appetite and new niches
Patrizia gets all-clear to revamp former Pinners Hall
Why investors have to accept that the old playbook is finished
CBRE to advise University of Liverpool on campus redevelopment
Another Star secures $685m hotel portfolio refinancing
Invesco to acquire £40m Cambridge residential blocks
Plans unveiled for £200m Edinburgh hybrid hotel
A safe building is a sound investment – we’re just not there yet
Frasers nears £220m Braehead acquisition
Former CBRE IM stars launch investment management business
Blue Owl lines up statement £1.3bn UK acquisition
UK’s most famous warehouse up for grabs
AI giant on the hunt for 200,000 sq ft London HQ
Heavyweight investor consortium acquires stake in land acquisition platform
Related and Davidson Kempner form partnership for new living strategy
Hines bets big on living as Europe roars back into deal mode
Tritax raises £200m+ for London logistics fund
Cutts cashes in £200m warehouse project