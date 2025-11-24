Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyUnited States

S&P Global downgrades PBB outlook to negative

24 Nov 2025 | 15:05 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Rating agency concerned about risks emerging from US exit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

PBB names real estate financing head

21 Nov 2025
Read
Landscape, Outdoors, Nature

PBB lends €78m for Polish retail park portfolio 

20 Nov 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Q+A: PBB’s Pamela Hoerr on buying a €3bn asset manager

25 Sep 2025
Read

PBB suspends guidance as it withdraws from US

18 Jun 2025
Read