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LeasingContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeDevelopment

Spaces to open coworking space at ZAM Spaces in Munich

15 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Rosa-Alscher Group lets 2,200 sq m at urban quarter development

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