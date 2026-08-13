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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentSpainUK & Ireland

Spain and secondary UK markets top picks for European logistics

13 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Regions offer a favourable combination of rent growth and yield compression, Garbe says

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