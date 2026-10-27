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OpinionContinental EuropeSpainUK & IrelandCo-livingResidential

Spain's flex success: a lesson for UK co-living?

27 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Jenna Harris

Early adopters stand to benefit from the yield compression seen in maturing markets

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