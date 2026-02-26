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Senior livingAlternativesContinental EuropeHealthcareInvestmentResidentialSpainUK & Ireland

Spanish care bed shortfall offers opportunity for institutional investors

26 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, Lovelyn Tagalag

Spain is short of nearly 100,000 beds and the gap widens each year, says Octopus report

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