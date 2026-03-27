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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Spanish hotel platform to test market with €300m+ sale

27 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Madrid-based group operates around 40 hotels across Europe

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