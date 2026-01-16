NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropePortugalSpainAlternativesHealthcareHotels & LeisureResidentialRetailCorporate

Spanish investment activity beats expectations

16 Jan 2026 | 13:05 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Volume at highest point since 2018, says CBRE

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nuveen seeks €500m firepower to grow student housing platform

14 Jan 2026
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Stoneshield launches €1bn fund

14 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Fountain, Water

Bidders line up for Blackstone’s €1.2bn Spanish resi offering

13 Jan 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

M&G commits €239m to Spanish resi assets

8 Jan 2026
Read