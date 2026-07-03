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OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Spanish office investment approaches pre-pandemic levels in first half

3 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Elena Vardon

Transaction volume reflects renewed investor demand amid limited supply

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